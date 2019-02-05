New Century Job Shop names new manager and promotion

After just six months in operation, New Century Job Shop at New Century Careers’ (NCC) Training and Innovation Center, 305 E. Carson Street in South Side, has announced the hiring and promotion of two individuals focused on meeting custom parts production for customers while delivering world class training to NCC’s pre-apprenticeship training program, MANUFACTURING 2000 (M2K).

Rich Payo has accepted the role of job shop manager. A Navy veteran trained in welding, pipe fitting, and manual machining, Mr. Payo started in December 2018. He worked at Kurt J. Lesker Company, Jefferson Hills, for 17 years gaining CNC machining and programming experience while also earning his PA state journeyman papers. He is a Mastercam certified instructor and was the lead CNC instructor at Brightwood Career Institute for five years.

Mike Mills was promoted to the role of Facilities Manager/Training Supervisor. Mr. Mills had been the facilities manager for the previous two years. He will be New Century Job Shop’s lead CNC instructor. His 34 years of experience includes work in machine shops producing medical, hydroelectric, and aerospace components using manual and CNC equipment. He also has experience in the programming and operation of rotary dies as well as four years as a manufacturing inspector. Mr. Mills attended Altoona Vo-Tech and holds a specialized associate degree in Mechanical CADD from York Technical Institute.

“We are excited to have Rich and Mike in these new roles. Not only will New Century Job Shop customers benefit from their collective manufacturing experiences, but we also anticipate new and unique learning experiences for our M2K trainees from the jobs we are securing,” said Neil Ashbaugh, NCC director of services.

New Century Job Shop helps manufacturers by:

• Assisting SMEs by providing parts for prototype to small batch production runs, all while creating revenue to supplement NCC’s cost of providing tuition-free training.

• Creating a larger pool of well-trained, technicians with some marketable experience for manufacturers to hire for entry-level skilled positions.

• Providing controlled work experiences for M2K trainees.

In 2018, New Century Job Shop worked with over 20 companies, prepared more than 70 specialized quotes, and engaged over a dozen trainees in this new training and business model. Under the direction of Mr. Payo and Mr. Mills, New Century Job Shop is expected to accelerate current NCC training and job placement to ease local demand for skilled workers.

“New Century Job Shop was established after a feasibility study showed the need for both real-world work experiences and a demand for locally sourced parts production. By offering this service to the local manufacturing region, we are better positioned to meet the needs of manufacturers for parts and quality entry-level candidates to join their workforce,” explains Paul Anselmo, NCC president and CEO.

NCC currently has job placement contracts with over 80 manufacturing companies who are willing to interview and hire entry level candidates. In the past three years at its Training Innovation Center, NCC has trained and placed close to 100 skilled workers into careers with family sustaining wages.

“With our next training cohort beginning February 4, we believe that our new team is ready to deliver results to our trainees and customers,” Mr. Anselmo said. “We are confident that New Century Job Shop will be another great innovation that NCC can bring to the region.”

For additional information about New Century Job Shop, please contact Rich Payo, job shop manager at 412-745-1013 or payo@ncsquared.com, or visit http://www.ncsquared.com.