Lenten Fish Fry sponsors reminded to obtain health permit

With the Lenten season coming up, the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) is reminding sponsors of fish frys they will need to have a health permit to operate. Operation of a food facility, whether temporary, seasonal, or permanent, requires a valid health permit.

Sponsors that do not already have a valid health permit will need to complete an application and provide the permit fee to the Health Department no later than February 13 for timely review and processing. The application, which also includes a checklist for applicants, can be found online: http://bit.ly/2S3bs1R. Anyone having questions or needing more information may also contact the department at 412-578-8044, or email at foodsafety@alleghenycounty.us.

Temporary food stands are food facilities that operate at a fixed location for no more than 14 consecutive days in conjunction with a single event or celebration. The fee for a temporary permit is $44 and should be included with the application.

Only checks and money orders will be accepted, must be made payable to Treasurer of Allegheny County, and should be mailed to: Food Safety Program, Allegheny County Health Department, 3901 Penn Avenue, Building 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15224-1318.