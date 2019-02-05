ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

County gets 18.3M HUD grant to fight homelessness

 
February 5, 2019



The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a $18.3 million Continuum of Care grant to Allegheny County’s Department of Human Services (DHS) to assist in its efforts to reduce homelessness.

“Allegheny County continually seeks effective solutions to address the complex housing needs of our most vulnerable citizens,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “It’s extremely rewarding to have the efforts of DHS and its staff and partners recognized through this funding award - a nearly $1 million dollar increase over last year’s level. We look forward to continuing to build on those successes and having an even greater impact on our community members experiencing or at risk for homelessness.”

The 62 projects that will be funded by the grant represent 20 different agencies that provide housing and vital services to homeless individuals and families throughout Allegheny County. DHS will administer the grant funds to the agencies, provide fiscal and operational oversight, and monitor service provision through regular site visits.

“I’m pleased that, given the competitive nature of this grant, we were once again rewarded with renewals and in most cases increases in funding for all of our re-housing and supportive housing projects,” said DHS Director Marc Cherna. “This is an acknowledgement of the great work of our agencies in developing a system of care, and an assurance that more individuals and families will be able to take advantage of the programs that they offer.”

A full list of projects is available at https://alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Programs-Services/Basic-Needs/Allegheny-County-Continuum-of-Care.aspx in the “Reports” section.

 
