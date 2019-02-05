County accepting ballfield permit applications today

The Allegheny County Parks Department will accept ballfield permit applications from organized baseball, softball and soccer leagues from Tuesday, Feb. 5, through Monday, Feb. 25. Applications must be filed in person by team representatives during normal business hours at the park offices where the requested ballfields are located. A certificate of insurance is required with an application for a league permit.

Due to anticipated construction, the three ballfields located on the South Park Fairgrounds may not be available at the beginning of the season. Organizations that are interested in using the fairgrounds ballfields should discuss options with South Park office staff when filing their applications.

General release of open ballfield dates will begin on Tuesday, March 12, for those interested in scheduling casual/picnic games. Applications for these games must also be filed in person at the park offices where the requested ballfields are located.

Acceptance of an application does not guarantee that a permit will be issued for the date requested. All required fees must be paid in full at the time a permit is issued.

Ballfield permit applications are available at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/parks/resources/forms.aspx. The complete list of county ballfields is available at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/parks/activities/ball-games.aspx.

Hours of operation and directions to county park offices are available at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/parks/contact/index.aspx.

For more information, call the Allegheny County Parks Department at 412-350-2455.