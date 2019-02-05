Carrick Branch Library programs for February

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick is offering programs for adults and youth during February and March.

Programs for adults include:

Adult Open Craft Hour is on Mondays at 12 p.m. each week is a place to relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call Natalie at 412-882-3897

Tuesday Evening Book Club will be on February 12 and March 12 from 6-7 p.m. Join in for lively discussions of fiction and nonfiction titles. Everyone is welcome.

Learn to Make Pizza Dough on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11:30 a.m. Welcome pizza experts Myles and Jon from the newly opened Union Pie Company. Jon will share his tips for the perfect dough and Miles will provide samples of the pizza from the Union Pie Company. For more information call the library at 412-882-3897.

Adult 101: Paper Heart Folding takes place Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. Looking for a fun activity to keep you warm this February? Join in to make paper hearts out of old books, a great gift for that special someone in your life. Supplies and snacks will be provided.

Carrick Crochets is on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. Those interested in crochet may join in for a monthly crochet meet up. All skill levels welcome, new crocheters will be taught the basics. Crochet needles and basic supplies will be provided.

Adult Game Night is Wednesday, Feb. 20, beginning at 6 p.m. Take the night off for a friendly board game competition. A variety of board games will be available. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older.

Tenant Rights Workshop is Wednesday Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Melissa Paternoster, advocate and attorney for disenfranchised groups, including people with low income and disabilities will present information on tenant rights. For more information contact Carrick library at 412-882-3897.

Other events happening at the library include:

South Hills Creative Writing Group for adults or mature teens is Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. The group is for those who love writing and are you looking to stretch their creative muscles. The Creative Writing Group meets every week in the downstairs meeting room to free write, do writing exercises, share works-in-progress, and give feedback. Mature teens welcome.

Toastmasters Carrick for adults meets the first and third Saturdays from 10:15-11:45 a.m. Toastmasters is an opportunity to improve communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun. The group uses prepared speeches, impromptu speaking, motivating evaluations and more in an relaxed and supportive environment.

Gavel Club for youth in grades 6-12 takes place on the first and third Saturdays noon-1:00 p.m. Gavel Club provides a practice space for children to develop his/her speaking skills in an encouraging and pressure-free environment. All materials are provided free of charge.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.