Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 34/19 on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Randy Bartlett and Alexis Wheeler, applicants, and SD Properties Holding Company LLC, owner, for 1212 E. Carson Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests to convert 6,000 sq. ft. in existing building into secondary school (limited).

Special Exception: 911.02: School elementary or secondary (limited) is a Special Exception in the LNC zone.

Zone case 31/19 on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Anthony Caggiano, applicant and owner, for 5 Natchez Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests new three-story single-family dwelling with integral parking.

Variance: 925.06.C: Minimum 3’ interior side setback required and 2’24” requested.

Zone case 32/19 on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Gary J. Hall, applicant and owner, for 48 Southern Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R2-H).

Applicant requests lot subdivision, new two-family dwellings with integral parking, rear decks, front balconies and porches.

Variance: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ exterior side setback required and 1’ requested; Minimum 5’ interior sides setback required and 2’ requested; Minimum 15’ front setback required; Maximum height three-stories permitted.

Zone case 53/19 on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Xiaosi Zeng, applicant and owner, for 73-75 S 14th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests continued use of structure as three-family dwelling.

Variances: 911.02: Use as three-family is not permitted in R1A zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.