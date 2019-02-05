Mt. Oliver Ordinances to be considered on Monday, Feb. 18

The following Ordinances will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 7:30 PM, 150 Brownsville Road:

Ordinance 978 – Rental Licenses

An ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver to repeal and replace Chapter 183 (Rental Licenses) of the Mt. Oliver Borough Code to provide provisions for the registration and inspection of rental property.

Ordinance 979 – Sale of Real Property

An ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver amending Chapter 178 (Sale of Real Property) of the Mt. Oliver Borough Code by adding Article II (Occupancy Permits) to provide provisions for point of sale inspections.

Ordinance 980 – Sale of Real Property

An ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver amending Chapter 215 (Streets and Sidewalks), Article VI (Street Excavations and Openings) to update provisions for bond requirements when applying for a street opening permit.