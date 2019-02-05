ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Historic review hearings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 5, 2019



The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearing in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

1606 E. Carson Street, Frank C. Michael Rev. Trust, owner, and Bruce Sicklee, applicant: Building renovations.

Also, the Historic Nomination of the South Side Presbyterian Church, 1926 Sarah Street, Kathryn L. Hamilton-Vargo, owner; Matthew Falcone, nominator: Determination of Nomination Viability.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018