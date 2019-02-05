City seeking contractor proposals for the City Cuts Senior Lawn-Cutting Program

The City of Pittsburgh is soliciting bids for the second year of its City Cuts lawn-cutting program, and is holding meetings for interested contractors.

Solicitation #19000024 went live on Beacon, the city’s transparent, web-based procurement platform at http://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon/bid-opportunities.html

City Cuts began in 2018 through legislation introduced by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and assisted more than 950 Pittsburgh seniors and those with disabilities with lawn cutting last year.

“City Cuts improves the look of the community and helps people who need a helping hand,” the councilwoman said.

Sign-up information for those seeking the complimentary service — available to Pittsburgh residents 62 and older or with a disability — will be announced at the end of March. Homeowners receiving the service will need to sign a liability waiver.

“We are looking forward to building on the 2018 pilot year to provide better service to residents. Improvements to the program will include hiring more contractors to cut lawns twice a month from May through October,” Mayor William Peduto said.

Operations of all sizes are encouraged to attend one of four upcoming pre-proposal meetings:

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Carrick Branch, 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6-7:30 p.m. at the City of Pittsburgh Office of Budget and Management, City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, 5th floor, Ross Street side (enter building at Ross Street entrance), Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-7:30 p.m. in the City of Pittsburgh Office of Budget and Management, City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, 5th floor, Ross Street side (enter building at Ross Street entrance), Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

In their bids, contractors need to specify in which neighborhood(s) they can provide service. Bids are due March 1, in order for the program to begin in May.