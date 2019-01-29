Women Sharing Wisdom at So. Side Presbyterian

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes women of all ages to Women Sharing Wisdom, a diverse group that gathers the first Saturday every month at 10:30 a.m. - noon.

Women Sharing Wisdom is a safe and welcoming time for supportive friendships, meaningful short readings, discussions, and fun. The next meeting is February 2 and newcomers are welcome.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is located at S. 20th and Sarah Streets, use the 20th Street door, and is fully handicap accessible. For more information, call 412-431-0118.