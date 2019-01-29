Soup contest tickets on sale February 1

The 2019 South Side Soup Contest is on Saturday, Feb. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. It features tasty soups created by South Side chefs at South Side restaurants and again featured and served in South Side business locations.

Soup contest tickets go on sale online only on Friday, Feb. 1, at noon. The price for a general admission ticket is $30. A maximum of four tickets may be purchased in one transaction. VIP FastPass tickets are $100 each. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the soup contest website at https://www.southsidesoup.com or follow on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/southsidesoupcontest/.

In its fifteenth year, the annual South Side Soup Contest is a chance to sample scrumptious soups from some of South Side's favorite restaurants while enjoying the vibrant and historic East Carson Street business district. The contest benefits The Brashear Association's Food Pantry and the South Side Chamber of Commerce's Welcome Center, an official VisitPittsburgh information center.

The South Side Soup Contest is hosted each year by The Brashear Association, the South Side Chamber of Commerce and made possible by many South Side businesses, at least 100 volunteers, and numerous sponsors. Launched in 2005, the family friendly soup contest began as a way to showcase all the community has to offer, generate more foot traffic in local businesses, and serve up absolutely delicious South Side soups. Over the years, the South Side Soup Contest has become a celebrated and eagerly-anticipated event.

Soup contest patrons are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and essential item donations to the soup contest. Suggested food items include peanut butter & jelly, spaghetti sauce, tuna, cereal, and soup. Essential household items include toiletries, cleaning supplies, paper supplies, and winter hats & gloves.

The best donation drop-off locations are at The Brashear Association at 2005 Sarah Street, corner of S. 20th Street, and at the South Side Welcome Center, 1100 East Carson Street at the corner of S. 12th Street.