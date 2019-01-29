Kumanchik announces for District 3 Council

Oakland resident and Democrat, Chris Kumanchik, has announced his candidacy for Pittsburgh City Council District 3.

Mr. Kumanchik stated he is not happy with City Council President Bruce Kraus’s leadership as Council tramples on citizen’s rights to bear arms in violation of state and federal laws.

“They have to obey the same rules as everyone else. This distortion of power and disregard for authority is wrong,” Mr. Kumanchik said. “As a councilman, I will put the safety of our citizens and their personal freedoms first, but we must also abide by the state and federal constitutions. Our city is suffering from a council which continues to introduce wasteful, useless, and authoritarian ordinances. We need leadership that is not afraid to stand up to these bullies and is willing to uphold the law.”

Mr. Kumanchik has obtained associate degrees in math and computer information systems from the Community College of Allegheny County where he graduated summa cum laude. He also completed the honors program and was a active member in the formation of various student organizations.

Mr. Kumanchik currently attends the University of Pittsburgh, where he studies computer science at the Swanson School of Engineering. He serves as an elected state constable and a member of the NRA. He also owns a contracting and management firm.