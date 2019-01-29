Festival of Praise Feb. 9 at Holy Apostles Parish

A Festival of Praise will take place at Holy Apostles Parish - St Albert The Great Church, 3171 Churchview Ave., in Baldwin on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Join in for a spiritually uplifting Adoration Service, motivational contemporary worship music provided by Holy Apostles praise band, and Fr. Boniface Hicks who will be presider and speaker. The theme is “Why Jesus?” Refreshments to follow.

All are welcome to attend.