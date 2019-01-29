Drowned Hogs planning a dip in the Mon on February 2

The Pittsburrrgh Drowned Hogs are looking for all daring devils willing to assist Pennsylvania's most famous rodent in predicting spring's arrival by jumping into the Monongahela River at the 18th Street boat ramp on South Side.

The Drowned Hogs don't just jump in "The Mon" for fun-they also raise money for the Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh. For more than 28 years, Emmaus has been providing permanent homes, respite care, in-home services and advocacy for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Emmaus is a private non-profit agency currently serving nine community-based homes throughout the greater Pittsburgh area as well providing non-resident outreach. They offer a nurturing, whole-person approach to care while maximizing social and personal skills.

Swimmers bold enough to face the chilly February waters of the Monongahela River will be accepting pledges in the name of the Emmaus Community.

The fun beings at the 11:30 a.m. at the 18th Street boat ramp on the South Side, where Pittsburrrrgh Drowned Hogs members will warm up the crowd with snacks, cheers and the traditional "Drowned Hog Day" Pledge.

Then, at noon, the crowd will take the plunge - into The Mon! - and will emerge cold, but refreshed, to the waiting "Designated Dryers" handing out towels.

An "Anti-freeze" After Party will take place at Carmella's Plates and Pints at 1908 E. Carson Street. All are welcome to participate.

To attend the event, participate as a swimmer or Designated Dryer, to donate, or find answers to FAQs, contact: Facebook.com/DrownedHogsPittsburgh; http://www.emmauspgh.org; or, DrownedHogspgh@gmail.com.