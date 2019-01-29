ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Cupid's Chase races benefit Community Options

 
January 29, 2019



On January 23, Dollar Bank’s South Side Branch teamed up with Community Options, Inc., and the South Side Chamber of Commerce and hosted a happy hour to network with Chamber members, businesses, residents, and guests to mark Community Options’ 30th anniversary and kick off the Cupid’s Chase 5K in Pittsburgh in support of people with disabilities.

The 2019 Cupid’s Chase Pittsburgh 5K is set for Saturday, Feb. 9, starting at the PNC Park Left Field Lounge, 115 Federal Street, Pittsburgh 15212, on the North Shore. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K race is at 10 a.m.

Community Options, Inc. invites runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs) to help raise funds to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities by participating in its annual Cupid’s Chase 5K races. Cupid’s Chase events raise both funds and awareness for Community Options’ mission of providing residential and employment services to individuals with disabilities. As a national agency,

Community Options seeks to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in the community through person-centered and natural supports, and collaboration with community partners to increase accessibility to services.

Community Options will present its annual Cupid’s Chase 5K events across the nation, including 11 states and 46 cities. Pittsburgh is one of 11 Pennsylvania Cupid’s Chase 5K event cities. Visit the Community Options website at http://www.comop.org to register for the race, volunteer at, or sponsor the event.

 
