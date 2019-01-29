Brashear helped 550+ families over the holidays

The Brashear Association, a South Pittsburgh community service agency, sustained a high level of service during its recent holiday assistance campaign.

In each year for the past seven years, Brashear has consistently provided food assistance and toys to families and children from throughout several South Pittsburgh communities. This year, the agency received requests for food or toys from more than 550 families.

“The services we provide are possible only because of the outstanding commitment from many volunteers as well as the support from a variety of businesses, organizations, and individuals,” According to Hugh Brannan, the agency’s executive director.

This holiday season, community volunteers sorted, selected, and packaged toys for hundreds of children.

“It’s a real challenge to amass the resources to put gifts under the tree for hundreds of South Pittsburgh children. We wouldn’t be able to do it without our friends and neighbors,” explained Brashear’s Director of Services Tracy Frank.

The agency received donations of toys and gifts from a variety of sources. The Marines Toys for Tots Program, with extraordinary volunteers from Pittsburgh Cares, provided hundreds of toys. Other toy and gift donors included: UPMC Hospital Revenue Cycle, Butler Gas Products, Petuum, City Theater, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and Duquesne University.

More toys and gifts came from: UUBU6, Polish Falcons of America Nest 118, Professional Services Marketing Association, St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church, Pittsburgh Deaf and Blind Lions Club, and Mt Oliver Borough.

Once again, Brashear’s anonymous “mystery volunteer” returned with his annual collection of several hundred toys and gifts from the bingo players at Bishop Canevin High School and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Over the past several years, this effort has generated more than 3,000 toys and gifts for kids.

Support also came from those who donated to Brashear’s Christmas in July Toy Drive. Because of this outpouring of support, the agency was able to reach hundreds of children. The Pittsburgh Police Zone 3 collected hundreds of toys which also helped meet the needs of area families.

At Thanksgiving and Christmas, Brashear also distributed food gift cards to hundreds of families. Support for these distributions came from: Birmingham Foundation; Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank/KDKA Turkey Fund; and South Side Chamber of Commerce.

Additional underwriting was received from: South Side Chamber of Commerce, South Side Community Council, Wyatt Inc., and The Bakery Society Pittsburgh.

Although the holiday collection was successful, Brashear’s food pantries have been depleted by holiday needs. So, toy and food donations will be accepted throughout year and volunteer support is always welcome.

The annual South Side Soup Contest will help support the agency’s food programs. The contest will take place on February 16.

For more information on The Brashear Association and its programs and services, call 412-431-2236 or visit the website at http://www.brashearassociation.org.