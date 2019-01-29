This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Patricia Jones, 95 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Karl Boscia II, 52 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jebun Neher, 2 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, PM304.13, PM304.11.

• Stacey Padjune, 96 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.7.

• Daniel Longo, 114 Tarragonna Street, 18th Ward, Code IFGC304.1.

• Andrew Schwalm, 127 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.6, 302.7.

• Conniston Holdings LLC, 205 Conniston Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.10, PM304.7, PM302.7.

• Lois Dorsey, 210 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Emma Henderson, 815 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Megan Bean, 845 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Kayla Szczerbiak, 129 Calhoun Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Robert Main, 236 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.8, 922.02, 302.4, 307.1.

• Sandra Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 302.8, 307.1, 302.8, 301.3.

• Action Wireless Network Inc., 113 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Leonard Cain, 201 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4.

• DVAR Institute, 229 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• James and Vildes Bey, 248 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 304.7, 304.2.

• Rutta & Associates LLP, 821 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

• Rutta & Associates LLP, 823 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.