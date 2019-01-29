ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Phillips Elementary Student of the Month

 
January 29, 2019

The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for January to first grader Devin Williams for his academic accomplishments. Pictured are: (front center) Devin Williams, awardee, with Nicole and Andrew Williams, his sister and younger brother. In the back row (from left) are Rebecca Kasavich from the Chamber of Commerce; Elizabeth Homlish, first grade teacher; Richard Ernsberger of Behrend and Ernsberger Attorneys at Law, sponsor of the award; Andrea Williams, mother; Jamaine Williams, father; Brandon Williams, older brother; and Dana Boesenberg, Phillips principal.













 
