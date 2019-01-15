ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Real estate transactions for issue of Jan. 15, 2019

 
January 15, 2019



16th Ward

JMG 2808 Edwards LLC to Eric and Valerie Rossi at 2808 Edwards Way for $130,370.

Barbara Thornton to L7 Holdings Ltd. at 49 Greeley St. for $40,000.

17th Ward

Leroy Grimm Jr. to Richard Gasperini Jr. at 1014 Bingham St. for $129,000.

Peter Milan to Leonard and Lisa Lachina at 2005 E. Carson St. for $360,000.

Abimbola Okunuga to Caitlin Kelley at 1712 Larkins Way for $295,000.

Gerald Moschgat to Jeff & Jack Enterprises LLC at 1709 Mary St. for $240,000.

18th Ward

United County First Trust 112299 to Neil Powers at 319 Allen Ave. for $9,000.

Pittsburgh School District Board Public to Beltzhoover Consensus Group at 320 Cedarhurst St. for $7,500.

Johnnie Bryant to 1 Fix Bricks LLC at 640 Lillian St. for $29,000.

Sierra Nevada Trust #725 & Bristol Holdi to Paul Dann at 725 McLain St. for $62,500.

Terra Building Group LLC to Robert and John Fanelli at 436 Ruxton St. for $554,000.

Ronald Lehrman to Brian Lehrman at 108 Schuckert St. for $80,000.

19th Ward

USG Forty LLC to Tyler Delaney at 175 Hallock St. for $342,038.

SSHT Community Partners LLC to Joshua McCall at 105 Southern Ave. for $215,000.

29th Ward

Edward Coennen to Jordan Tyler and Jessica Coennen at 311 Cedarcove St. for $115,000.

Theodore Davis to Martin Kirsch Jr. at 1740 Concordia St. for $10,500.

Estate of Sandra Williams to Rachel Eisel and Marcie Beam at 1624 Leolyn St. for $65,000.

Standard Rock Holding LLC to TulaPup LLC at 141 Linnview Ave. for $24,500.

Standing Rock Holdings LLC to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 2229 Lutz Ave. for $26,500.

Yehonatan Eisenstein to Abbass and Ahmad Alibij at 37 Maytide St. for $43,000.

30th Ward

Estate of Donald Faulkner to Tulapup LLC at 223 Moore Ave. for $12,500.

Estate of James Huffman Jr. to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 311 Reifert St. for $6,000.

Double A Holdings LLC to Tulapup LLC at 134 Rochelle St. for $26,000.

Double A Holdings LLC to Tulapup LLC at 136 Rochelle St. for $26,000.

Mt. Oliver

Standing Rock Holdings LLC to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 124 Amanda Ave. for $21,000.

Hilltop Economic Development Corp. to Brandon and Joanna Taylor at 335 Church Ave. for $5,000.

Janet Alker to TulaPup LLC at 521 Giffin Ave. for $22,000.

Estate of Clare Lauterbach to Nancy Lauterbach at 428 Otillia St. for $20,000.

 
