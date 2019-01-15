South Side P2P changing location site

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s South Side Produce to People (P2P) will be in a new location for the P2P distribution.

Beginning January 26, the South Side P2P will be held at the Pittsburgh Online Academy, 93 S 10th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. This will be a year-round location; for both the winter and summer seasons. The time for the distribution will remain the same, 10 a.m.-noon one Saturday per month.

Participants should note, like the Market House, there is only street parking available. The Pittsburgh Online Academy has a small parking lot in the back, but this is strictly for the Food Bank trucks to unload and for wheelchair access only as there is one step going into the front entrance to the school.

The school has made it clear anyone parking in the lot who is not doing so for wheelchair access will be towed at their own expense. This will be enforced and there will be signs on site reminding all of the restrictions.