Bruce Kraus announces run for new term

City of Pittsburgh Council President Bruce Kraus has formally announced his intentions to run for another four-year term in District 3.

The long-time South Side resident cited a desire to continue work to make South Pittsburgh communities “safe, clean and green” while improving infrastructure to spur economic development. He pointed to the City’s portion of the reconstruction of E. Warrington Avenue and the upcoming work to be done on E. Carson Street as economic generators for their neighborhoods.

In announcing his candidacy, Mr. Kraus noted the success of the South Side Parking Enhancement District (PED) in bringing in revenue for safe, clean and green projects without using taxpayer money. The PED has increased the number of surveillance cameras in the corridor and underwritten the hiring of the South Side Clean Team.

In the future, he would like to use PED funding to help beautify E. Carson with amenities such as holiday lighting and greening efforts.

Mr. Kraus said the primary role of City Council was fiduciary and he was proud Pittsburgh exited Act 47 oversight last year for the first time since the 2003.

South Side has and will continue to see investment in community recreation centers. The Market House has had its infrastructure stabilized and a new HVAC system is slated to be installed this spring for the comfort of seniors and those using the recreation facility. Additionally, $2 million has been budgeted for the renovation and preservation of the Oliver Bath House.

On the Hilltop, responding to residential desires, he shepherded the installation of spray parks at Warrington Recreation Center and Arlington Playground. The hillside neighborhoods saw landslide remediation and needed repairs were made to the Mission Street Bridge.

Mr. Kraus said the old Public Works Division 4 building needed to be demolished because of the declining condition, but a new modern facility will be constructed on the same site to serve South Side and Hilltop neighborhoods.

The councilman, a member of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Board of Directors, pointed to the renovation of two District 3 area branch libraries, South Side and Knoxville, along with two more in South Pittsburgh, Carrick and the upcoming Mt. Washington branch renovation, as assets that need to be preserved in the community. Total investment in the four renovations is approaching $20 million.

“I sincerely believe I’ve been granted elected office because of my history of service to community and a strong commitment to rigorously work toward policies which serve to unite us, and not to those that would seek to divide us,” Mr. Kraus said.