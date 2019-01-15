ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver City community group will meet on Thursday, Jan. 24

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 15, 2019



The next Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group (MOC/SCCG) meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 24 the Ormsby Avenue Cafe, 402 Ormsby Avenue, Pgh. (15210) at 7 p.m.

The agenda is full with updates on the Hilltop Urban Farm, MOC/SCCG Steering Committee as well as happenings in the community. Councilman Bruce Kraus’ office and Officer Christine Luffey are also slated to speak.

Community members are welcome to attend and be informed as to their community’s growth and prosperity. New faces and input are more than welcome.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/18/2019 06:14