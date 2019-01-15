Mt. Oliver City community group will meet on Thursday, Jan. 24

The next Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group (MOC/SCCG) meeting will take place on Thursday, Jan. 24 the Ormsby Avenue Cafe, 402 Ormsby Avenue, Pgh. (15210) at 7 p.m.

The agenda is full with updates on the Hilltop Urban Farm, MOC/SCCG Steering Committee as well as happenings in the community. Councilman Bruce Kraus’ office and Officer Christine Luffey are also slated to speak.

Community members are welcome to attend and be informed as to their community’s growth and prosperity. New faces and input are more than welcome.