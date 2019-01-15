Registration opening for South Side Athletic Assoc. baseball and softball

Registration for South Side Athletic Association's baseball and softball teams will begin on January 25, 6-8 p.m. at the Ormsby Recreation Center, 79 S. 22nd Street.

Registration fees are: $50 for children 12 and under and $60 for children 13 and older. A Family Rate is available with the oldest child paying full registration and a $5 discount for each younger sibling playing. All players are required to participate in fundraisers.

Registration may be paid for with cash, check or money order.

Additional registration dates include: January 26, noon - 4 p.m. and February 1, 6-8 p.m. at Ormsby Recreation Center; February 2 and 9, noon – 4 p.m., Knoxville Library, 400 Brownsville Road; and, February 4, 6-8 p.m., South Side Market House, 49 S.12th Street.