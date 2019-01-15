ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zoning Board hearings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 15, 2019



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 14/19 on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Peter G. Milan, applicant and owner, for Larkins Way/Jane St., parcels 12-S-125, 125A, 125B, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests lots consolidation, and new three-story single-family detached dwelling with integral parking and rooftop deck.

Variance: 903.03.E.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 1’ requested.

Zone case 15/19 on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of John Orth (prospective owner), applicant, and Raymond Erfort, owner, for 1912 Fox Way, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests new three-story single family detached dwelling with integral parking and rooftop deck.

Variances: 903.03.E.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 1’ requested; Minimum 15’ rear setback required; 925.06.C: Minimum 3’ interior side setback required.

Zone case 38/19 on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Godmother Properties LLC, applicant and owner, for 108 Kenova Street, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests two-story front addition and rear deck for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ interior front setback required and 5’ requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 1’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018