Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 14/19 on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Peter G. Milan, applicant and owner, for Larkins Way/Jane St., parcels 12-S-125, 125A, 125B, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests lots consolidation, and new three-story single-family detached dwelling with integral parking and rooftop deck.

Variance: 903.03.E.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 1’ requested.

Zone case 15/19 on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 10:20 a.m. is the appeal of John Orth (prospective owner), applicant, and Raymond Erfort, owner, for 1912 Fox Way, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests new three-story single family detached dwelling with integral parking and rooftop deck.

Variances: 903.03.E.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 1’ requested; Minimum 15’ rear setback required; 925.06.C: Minimum 3’ interior side setback required.

Zone case 38/19 on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Godmother Properties LLC, applicant and owner, for 108 Kenova Street, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests two-story front addition and rear deck for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ interior front setback required and 5’ requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 1’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.