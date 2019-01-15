This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Ravi Kondaveeti, 1500 Bingham Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Alberts Capital Mgmt. 59 Ralston Place LLC, 224 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Dunmis Capital Partners LLC, 7 Whitworth Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Joseph Wasiecki, 2073 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Dunamis Capital Partners LLC, 248 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.7, 307.1, 304.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 17, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mohammed Hossain and Jebun Neher, 41 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Andrea Williams, 617 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Pauline Shields, 69 Harwood Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 922.02.

• Milaton Williams, 91 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Mohammed Hossain, 2 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Jebun Neher, 2 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, PM304.13, PM304.11.

• James and Myrgelina Griffin, 1732 Concordia Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Dona and John Powell, 2931 Parkdale Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Build A New Life, 1935 Westmont Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, PM307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.