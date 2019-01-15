notice of zoning hearing

The Mt. Oliver Borough Zoning Hearing Board has scheduled the following public hearings to Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at the Fire Hall, 120 Brownsville Road:

326-328 Hays Ave. – Application by AHI Development for Use by Special Exception for use as a Group Care Facility

326-328 Hays Ave. – Application by AHI Development for Zoning Variance seeking variance for:

(1) Setback and Area requirements; and

(2) Parking requirements