Mt. Oliver Zoning Board

The Mt. Oliver Borough Zoning Hearing Board has scheduled the following public hearings on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM, at the Fire Hall, 120 Brownsville Road:

326-328 Hays Ave. — Application by AHI Development for Use by Special Exception for use as a Group Care Facility.

326-328 Hays Ave. — Application by AHI Development for Zoning Variance seeking variance for: (1) Setback and Area requirements; and, (2) Parking requirements.