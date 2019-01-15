Mt. Oliver Housing Court results & upcoming cases

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on Tuesday, Jan. 8, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Keilan Walls, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4G, Trash Storage. Fined $396.86.

• Bat Ami Sulami, 136 Sherman Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris. Fined $396.86.

• Kristen Raneri, 607 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4G, Trash Storage. Fined $396.86.

• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.7, Accessory Structure. Withdrawn, Abated.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Eric Grayson, 243 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Linda Bosco, 133 Fremont Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.7, Accessory Structures.

• Brilliant Properties, 133 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Juan Henderson, 115 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Top 2 Worldwide Real Estate, 100 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Darnell Taylor, 188 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Keilan Walls, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4F, Early Trash.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.