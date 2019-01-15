Strategy meeting for E. Carson

Everyone is invited to attend two community meetings about the East Carson Street Business District Strategy Study and what comes next.

The first meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., at the South Side Market House, 49 S. 12th Street. Another meeting is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street.

The purpose of the meetings is to report on the East Carson Street study's key findings and to set up voluntary community task forces to develop work plans for initiatives to be taken in the business district. Everyone is invited to attend and participate, including business owners, residents, property owners, students, public officials, patrons, and anyone else who wants to attend to offer ideas and make a commitment to work together for the benefit of South Side.

The meetings will be hosted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), the City of Pittsburgh, and the South Side Planning Forum (SSPF) organizations to explain the study results and start developing strategies to maintain and improve the business district and preserve and protect East Carson Street's national and city historic designations.

As has been reported regularly at the SSPF, the study has been completed. Consultant Fourth Economy's 92-page final report on the study is available at the URA's website at https://www.ura.org/pages/strategic-plans.

The work of the project steering committee, focus groups, surveys, and the July 2018 community workshop collectively resulted in recommendations for creating work plans to be built on the findings of the study. These recommendations are intended to continue involving all interested parties to be a part of developing meaningful strategies to make the South Side business district the best that it can be given current resources.

The task forces will include the areas of economic vitality, public aesthetics, promotion, and organization and result in formulating work plans, identifying possible funding sources, and implementing programs and activities together to achieve the goals and objectives of our collective South Side vision and mission going forward.