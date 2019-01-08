Real estate transfers for issue of January 8

16th Ward

Ryan Earley to Standard Bank PaSB at 2224 Arlington Ave. for $45,000 by sheriff’s deed.

Josephine Sanchez to Opeyemi Aina at 2810 Edwards Way for $160,200.

17th Ward

Anthony Cappa to Pamela Simmons at 42 Enon Way for $165,000.

Raymond Erfort to Oceana Development LLC at 1912 Fox Way for $40,000.

Patricia Jones to Moeli Properties LLC at 84-86 S. 15th St. for $291,000.

Jesse Kalpakis to Raquel Farris at 12 St. Paul St. for $132,000.

Michael Bartoldi et al. to Beth Dubyak and Louis Towchik at 1815 Sidney St. for $235,000.

18th Ward

MDI West Properties LLC to Beshar Al Baka at 11 Bailey Ave. for $215,000.

Elfinwild Properties LLC to Conor and Karen Farrell at 611 Climax St. for $199,000.

Patrick O’Donnell to Jacques Troussard at 45 Craighead St. for $187,500.

19th Ward

Billy Lee Rthage to Pette Property Management LLC at 221 Amabell St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,350).

E Sycamore Villa LLC to Sycamore Casa LLC at 11 E. Sycamore St. for $230,000.

Mines Partners L.P. to Richard Machel and Lisa Gagliardi at 205 Grandview Ave. for $315,000.

Christian Updyke et al. to Tuff Properties LLC at 405 Griffin St. for $23,950 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $44,574) by sheriff’s deed.

Victoria Cohill to Craig Cacini at 135 Merrimac St. for $155,000.

MBPB LLC to Deborah Pasko at 140 Southern Ave. for $294,899.

Susan Katz to Kevin Weisenstein at 1 Trimont Lane Unit 1100A for $460,000.

Estate of Janet Lee Raget to Tuff Properties LLC at 109 Westwood St. for $35,600 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $50,844) by sheriff’s deed.

Gary Tuckfelt to Sandra Fundy at 361 Wyoming St. for $130,000.

29th Ward

Amy L Sciubba Jacobs to Charles Schmitt Jr. at 235 Cedarcove St. for $139,900.

Bernard Ackerman III to Tina Hollis and Jamie Lynn Finizio at 2050 Redrose Ave. for $80,000.

30th Ward

Martin Burke to Priscilla Nyirenda at 404 Arabella St. for $10,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,166) by sheriff’s deed.

Standing Rock Holding LLC to TulaPup LLC at 304 Bausman St. for $28,500.

Bishop Boutros Gerges to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 414 Daytona St. for $6,000.

Mt. Oliver

Daniel Davisson to Joerg Gerlach at 11 Charles St. for $30,000.

Charity Chewe to Terance Cole Jr. at 115 Margaret St. for $12,000.