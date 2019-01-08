Mascot Skate at Shenley Rink

Schenley Park Skating Rink will host its 32nd Annual Mascot Skate event Saturday, Jan. 12, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

This is a popular event where you take to the ice with a penguin, parrot, fish … and not to mention a skating cookie, cougar and kangaroo. Along with a dog, dinosaur, and dozens of others, this family-friendly event is for people of all ages.

Parents can take pictures of special moments as their children take to the ice with many well-known characters. Skating mascots will include Iceburgh, Pirate Parrot, Steely McBeam, Penn State Nittany Lion, Frankie the Fish, Mr. Froggy, Eat’n Park Smiley Cookie, Chatham Cougar, Kenny Kangaroo, McGruff the Crime Dog, Rita the Dinosaur and many others.

Admission to the Mascot Skate is $5 for adults, $3 for youth (17 and younger) and $4 for seniors and military. Skate rental is $3, and skate sharpening is $5.

For more information about the Mascot Skate, presented by WISH 99.7 FM, visit http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/schenley/rink or call 412-422-6523.