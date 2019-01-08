City expands annual Christmas Tree recycling program to 10 sites

The City of Pittsburgh is expanding its Christmas Tree Recycling program this year by providing ten drop-off locations for trees starting this week.

The program gives residents the ability to have their trees recycled rather than sent to a landfill, which happens when the trees are left at the curb.

Only two drop-off sites were available last year. This year ten sites will be available for tree drop-off for one month, from December 26 to January 26. Three of the sites are DPW facilities that take yard waste year-round.

All ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands must be removed from the tree before it is dropped off.

The Forestry and Environmental Services divisions within the Department of Public Works are collaborating to chip the trees into pine mulch, which will be made available to the public for free this spring.

The tree recycling program also dovetails with the city's Climate Action Plan, which has a zero waste goal.

Residents may call 311 or visit the website here for more information. The website features a map to help residents find their most convenient drop-off location.

Three DPW sites are available year-round for yard debris, including Christmas tree, drop-off, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are:

Hazelwood: 3rd Division of Public Works, Melanchton Avenue off 5200 block of 2nd Avenue, 412-422-6524.

Homewood West: 2nd Division of Public Works, North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue, 412-665-3609.

Elliott: 5th Division of Public Works,, 1330 Hassler Street off Herschel & Steuben streets (near Herschel Park), 412-937-3054.

The seven other drop-off locations will be open 24 hours a day from December 26, 2018-January 26, 2019. They are:

Friendship: Baum Grove Parklet, 400 Roup Avenue (off Fairmont Avenue), Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Deutschtown: Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot, Corner of Cedar and Stockton Avenues (enter off Stockton), Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Brookline: Brookline Recreation Center, 1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.

Brighton Heights: Jack Stack Parking Lot, 600 Brighton Woods Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Squirrel Hill South: Prospect Drive at Hobart Street in Schenley Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.

Sheraden: Park Parking Lot at Surban Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15204.

Highland Park: Swimming Pool/ Volleyball Court Parking Lot (near 151 Lake Drive), Pittsburgh, PA 15206.