Become a charter member of the St. George Church Preservation Society

Memberships are available to the St. George Church Preservation Society (SGCPS).

Those joining in January as a charter member of the SGCPS will receive a variety of additional benefits including:

Heinz History Center admission - Since SGCPS is affiliated with the Sen. John Heinz History Center, our members have free admission to the History Center, Western PA Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum and the Meadowcroft Historic Village for up to four persons per visit. For details, Visit https://sites.google.com/site/savestgeorge/.

Free shipping for items in the on-line St. George Store.

A $5 discount on admission to St. George events in 2019.

Regular news updates to keep you informed and connected to the St. George Family.

We'll mail your Welcome Package that includes your membership card and keepsake items of St. George Church.

To join online, visit the SGCPS website at: https://sites.google.com/site/savestgeorge/

For more details, or to apply by mail, contact the society at: 412-502-5062 or SGCPS, PO Box 4228, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.