This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Robert Carr, 425 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• First Select Holdings LLC, 341 Grace Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Sivram Bandhu and Prasad Margabandhu, 344 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi’s Courtroom:

• Dennis Dolanch, 512 Fisher Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Robert Moran, 713 Fisher Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Kevin and Kristen Delacour, 0 Ormsby Avenue (32A-205), 16th Ward, Code 108.2.

• Rachael O. Budd, 443 St. Joseph Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Gary L. Jenkins LLC, 2615 Stella Street, 16th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Gary Jenkins, 2615 Stella Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.63.

• 2514 Wellington Assoc. LLC, 2514 Wellington Street, 16th Ward, Codes 922.02, 307.1.

• Catherine and Ed Gorny, 1789 Arlington Avenue, 17th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Carson Dev Co LLC, 1609 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 604.3.3, 107.2.1.

• Richard Ionadi, 127 S. 20th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Starlett Garner, 304 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Ford Property Holdings LLC, 324 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Stonegate Investment Realty LLC, 950 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Emma Henderson, 815 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Highland Properties LLC, 863 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• John Leasa, 932 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Vincent Ventresca, 87 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.7.

• Daniel Longo, 114 Tarragonna Street, 18th Ward, Code IFGC304.1.

• Dorothy Serakowski, 2436 Glenroy Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.63.

• Bernard Bruchwalski, 419 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 304.10.

• Brickley Family LP, 247 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Shoshana Arad, 17 W. Woodford Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Richard Kaczmarek, 300 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Christian Church, 72 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Alice Street Investments LLC, 107 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Richard Taylor, 203 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Marcy Zach, 300 Moore Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Eloise Coles, 331 Moore Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Jeffrey Dupree, 402 Suncrest Street, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik’s office (Pittsburgh’s 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.