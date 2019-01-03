Real estate transactions for issue of January 3, 2019
January 3, 2019
16th Ward
Christine Namiotka to Kary Kalinowski at 744 Bajo St. for $6,000.
Dolores Kitzinger to Brandon Hatfield at 560 Becks Run Road for $61,900.
Carl James Strutz trustee to Leone Homes LLC at 2416 Carey Way for $116,000.
Kyrie Hussak to B & A Real Estate LLC at 301 Goldbach St. for $35,000.
17th Ward
Pittsburgh Residential Solutions LLC to James Sheldon and Andrea Roufogalis at 1013 Bradish St. for $230,000.
Raymond Lorenzi et al. to Hawk Vesta 2 LLC at 1110 Freyburg St. for $48,000.
Gregory Hixson to Jacky Gonzalez and Thomas Scollay Petry at 121 S. 16th St. for $308,000.
Mary Kathryn Moore to B4 Rehab LLC at 126 S. 17th St. for $175,000.
Irene McManus to KVSR Properties LLC at 1948 S. 18th St. for $60,000.
Vivien Mroz et al. to Veronica Towers at 128 S. 21st St. for $10,000.
18th Ward
ZMF Properties 1 L.P. to Minntt Capital Management LLC at 111 Kenova St. for $75,000.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas trustee to CR 2018 LLC at 948 Manton Way for $3,100.
Betty Wantuck to Ian Joseph Wild at 27 Roanoke St. for $56,500.
Tracy Smith to I Fix Bricks LLC at 222 Walter St. for $100,000.
19th Ward
Donald Bezek to I Fix Bricks LLC at 245 Wade St. for $35,000.
29th Ward
Charles Piotrowski III to JRBC Almont LLC at 2248 Almont Ave. for $80,000.
Joseph Matts et al. to Sancha Subba at 308-310 E. Agnew Ave. for $118,000.
Marlex Properties LLC to Tyler Steedley at 320 Horning Ave. for $108,000.
Estate of Patricia Hahne to Wayne and Darlene Lutheran at 318 Linnview Ave. for $8,500.
Daniel Brose to Joseph Loalbo at 210 Santron Ave. for $90,000.
PNC Bank NA to Dante Properties LLC at 235 Sprucewood St. for $30,000.
30th Ward
Pittsburgh City to Brandon Taylor at 6 Grape St. for $4,500.
James Hyland to Anthony Carrington at 327 Jucunda St. for $30,000.
Standing Rock Holdings LLC to Thuy Thi Do and Linda Thi Duong at 420 Orchard Place for $26,500.
Kathleen M Sheehan Eury to Fly Moto 38 LLC at 432 Suncrest St. for $35,000.
