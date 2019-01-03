Real estate transactions for issue of January 3, 2019

16th Ward

Christine Namiotka to Kary Kalinowski at 744 Bajo St. for $6,000.

Dolores Kitzinger to Brandon Hatfield at 560 Becks Run Road for $61,900.

Carl James Strutz trustee to Leone Homes LLC at 2416 Carey Way for $116,000.

Kyrie Hussak to B & A Real Estate LLC at 301 Goldbach St. for $35,000.

17th Ward

Pittsburgh Residential Solutions LLC to James Sheldon and Andrea Roufogalis at 1013 Bradish St. for $230,000.

Raymond Lorenzi et al. to Hawk Vesta 2 LLC at 1110 Freyburg St. for $48,000.

Gregory Hixson to Jacky Gonzalez and Thomas Scollay Petry at 121 S. 16th St. for $308,000.

Mary Kathryn Moore to B4 Rehab LLC at 126 S. 17th St. for $175,000.

Irene McManus to KVSR Properties LLC at 1948 S. 18th St. for $60,000.

Vivien Mroz et al. to Veronica Towers at 128 S. 21st St. for $10,000.

18th Ward

ZMF Properties 1 L.P. to Minntt Capital Management LLC at 111 Kenova St. for $75,000.

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas trustee to CR 2018 LLC at 948 Manton Way for $3,100.

Betty Wantuck to Ian Joseph Wild at 27 Roanoke St. for $56,500.

Tracy Smith to I Fix Bricks LLC at 222 Walter St. for $100,000.

19th Ward

Donald Bezek to I Fix Bricks LLC at 245 Wade St. for $35,000.

29th Ward

Charles Piotrowski III to JRBC Almont LLC at 2248 Almont Ave. for $80,000.

Joseph Matts et al. to Sancha Subba at 308-310 E. Agnew Ave. for $118,000.

Marlex Properties LLC to Tyler Steedley at 320 Horning Ave. for $108,000.

Estate of Patricia Hahne to Wayne and Darlene Lutheran at 318 Linnview Ave. for $8,500.

Daniel Brose to Joseph Loalbo at 210 Santron Ave. for $90,000.

PNC Bank NA to Dante Properties LLC at 235 Sprucewood St. for $30,000.

30th Ward

Pittsburgh City to Brandon Taylor at 6 Grape St. for $4,500.

James Hyland to Anthony Carrington at 327 Jucunda St. for $30,000.

Standing Rock Holdings LLC to Thuy Thi Do and Linda Thi Duong at 420 Orchard Place for $26,500.

Kathleen M Sheehan Eury to Fly Moto 38 LLC at 432 Suncrest St. for $35,000.