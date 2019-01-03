ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

County is recycling Christmas Trees

 
January 3, 2019



Allegheny County is again offering its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program this holiday season.

County residents may drop off Christmas trees from Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at all nine regional parks from 8:00 a.m. until dusk.

All lights, decorations, tinsel and stands must be removed from trees prior to drop-off. Trees will be mulched and used in the county parks. Drop-off locations are:

Boyce Park, soccer fields parking lot.

Deer Lakes Park, Veterans Shelter parking lot.

Harrison Hills Park, parking lot at intersection of Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail Drive.

Hartwood Acres Park, mansion parking lot.

Round Hill Park, Alfalfa Shelter parking lot.

Settlers Cabin Park, wave pool parking lot.

South Park, wave pool parking lot.

White Oak Park, Chestnut Shelter parking lot.

The list of drop-off locations is also available online at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/parks/christmas-tree-recycling-program.aspx.

During the 2017-18 program, more than 2,000 trees were received and recycled, with the resulting mulch used for various purposes throughout the park system's 12,000 acres.

 
