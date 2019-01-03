County has one-stop call center, website, app for residents

Allegheny County residents now have a one-stop shop to ask a question or request a county service with the official launch of a newly-consolidated Call Center, web-based Support Center, and free mobile app. The 24/7 effort is intended to better serve the public, and also allows residents to track their own requests if they’re interested in doing so.

“We know that county residents are touched daily by county services or resources, and that those touch points are important to their daily lives,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “When those same residents have questions or issues, their interaction with us should be easy and also responsive. No matter how someone reaches out to us, their questions or issues should be heard and responded to quickly. We believe that this ‘one-stop’ for residents accomplishes both of those goals and we look forward to expanding it further moving forward.”

Multiple calls centers in the county were combined into the new unified call center operation, with call takers being trained in standardized procedures and protocols. Questions and service requests for four county offices are currently being handled by the center including: Public Works, Parks, Property Assessments and Real Estate. Additional departments will be gradually phased into the Call Center until call takers field calls across the full spectrum of county government operations.

County residents and visitors can now use a single phone number – 412-350-INFO (412-350-4636) – to request snow and ice removal from county roads and bridges, ask questions related to parks programming and shelter reservations, and a variety of other topics. Call Center staff are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Evening and weekend calls for Parks and Public Works that require immediate attention are directed to on-call staff in those departments. Other non-emergency calls will be responded to on the following business day.

Residents can also visit https://CallCenter.AlleghenyCounty.us to use the online Support Center. Users have an option of creating an account to manage their requests, but can also submit anonymous service requests. The Support Center also provides a list of frequently asked questions and allows for additional feedback and comments.

The Allegheny County app, available for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play, is a mobile version of the Support Center which also allows the user to submit photos or other information to the county to support a request or question.

Allegheny County receives an estimated 7,000 non-emergency calls annually for Parks, Public Works, Property Assessments, and Real Estate. Since its soft launch in the Fall of 2018, the Call Center has handled nearly 7,000 requests through the Call Center, the online Support Center, e-mail and the mobile app.