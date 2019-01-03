Update on UPMC's South Side outpatient center at Planning Forum meeting Jan. 8

The regular monthly meeting of the South Side Planning Forum will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, South Side.

The agenda includes: An update on UPMC – Mercy South Side Outpatient Center by Julie Hecker and the East Carson Street Business District Strategy Task Force meeting with Josette Fitzgibbons from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh. There will also be updates from the Development Review Committee and the Neighborhood Plan Committee.