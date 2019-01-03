South Watch meets Jan. 9 at Brashear Center

The January South Watch meeting will take place at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, Wednesday, Jan. 9 at noon.

In addition to reports from the various city departments, Zone 3 police, Duquesne University and state offices, Environmental Services will discuss the changes to recycling requirements.

The mission of South Watch includes working to improve the quality of life on the South Side by bringing people and institutions together to identify code violations, advocate for their remediation and monitor the outcomes through the South Side Flats and Slopes Code Enforcement Project.

South Watch meetings are open to the public.