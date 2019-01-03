ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Registration opening for South Side Athletic Assoc. baseball and softball

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 3, 2019



Registration for South Side Athletic Association's baseball and softball teams will begin on January 25, 6-8 p.m. at the Ormsby Recreation Center, 79 S. 22nd Street.

Registration fees are: $50 for children 12 and under and $60 for children 13 and older. A Family Rate is available with the oldest child paying full registration and a $5 discount for each younger sibling playing. All players are required to participate in fundraisers.

Registration may be paid for with cash, check or money order.

Additional registration dates include: January 26, noon - 4 p.m. and February 1, 6-8 p.m. at Ormsby Recreation Center; February 2 and 9, noon – 4 p.m., Knoxville Library, 400 Brownsville Road; and, February 4, 6-8 p.m., South Side Market House, 49 S.12th Street.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/08/2019 03:50