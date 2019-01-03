This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 3, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jean Brevil, 307 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Conniston Holdings LLC, 205 Conniston Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.10, PM304.7, PM302.7.

• Federick Ivory, 424 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.6, PM304.13.

• Frances Dixon, 602 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• JLM International LLC, 215 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Code 301.3, PM302.4.

• Platinum Homes Real Estate LLC, 1902 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 604.3.2.

• Steven Sayers, 2219 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM301.3.

• Wesbert Sainte-Juste, 221 Meredith Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• David Tichenor and Betty Victoria, 226 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Victor Pinell, 110 The Boulevard, 29th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Action Wireless Network Inc., 113 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Montana Dolphin LLC, 115 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Junnifer Hulboy, 118 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Dean Hoover, 230 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Kendray Mathews, 104 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Marilyn and Michael Whitelock, 186 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Marilyn and Michael Whitelock, 188 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM304.10.

• Richard Taylor, 203 McKinley Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Karl Greenley, 243 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 302.4, 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.