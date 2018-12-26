ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Real estate transactions for issue of December 26, 2018

 
December 26, 2018



16th Ward

MO Rentals Inc. to Timothy and Guy Williams at 3221 Josephine St. for $59,900.

17th Ward

Steven Zarglis to MJT Real Estate LLC at 1502 E. Carson St. for $420,000.

Joseph Calloway to Christopher Michael Pollick at 1116 E. Warrington Ave. for $195,000.

Estate of Michelle Pisano to Marsam Leasing LLC at 2629 Quarry St. for $40,000.

18th Ward

Pritchard Hill Capital LLC to Ester Miletic Ramirez and Sandra Pacic at 67 Beltzhoover Ave. for $143,537.

Gerald Tillman to Robert Dean at 845 Gearing Ave. for $28,500.

Tuff Properties LLC to 1 Fix Bricks LLC at 432 Iberia St. for $65,000.

Estate of Frank Evanovich to Rhonda Bracey at 245 Institute St. for $84,000.

Vivek Shastry to Derek and Heidi Marie Perrone at 67 Ruth St. for $86,000.

19th Ward

Judith Kim to Kincaid Investments LLC at 442 Boggs Ave. for $31,500.

Carmella Kramer estate et al. to Santa Rosa Properties LLC at 42 Greenbush St. for $70,000.

First Boggs Trust #102540 to RTO SA Holdings 181 L.P. at 254 Lelia St. for $32,000.

Estate of Alfreda Osborne to Chuck Muckle at 219 Natchez St. for $35,000.

AD Realty Construction LLC to Curtis Kimmel at 801 Southern Ave. for $159,900.

29th Ward

First Brownsville Trust 1026080 to Nawaf Alsreheen at 2608 Churchview Ave. for $20,000.

Leo Tegethoff to St. Peters Episcopal Church at 101 Duffland St. for $80,000.

John Mullen to Grand Old Properties LLC at 170 Kirk Ave. for $29,700.

Michael Miller to Tom Apitsch at 2001 Plateau St. for $35,000.

Mt. Oliver

Pritchard Hill Capital LLC to Dawa and Risang Gyaltsen at 426 Carl St. for $72,000.

Mary Lou Haney to Anand Sriramagiri at 257 Ormsby Ave. for $215,000.

 
