South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Retired Men's Luncheon on Jan. 17

 
December 26, 2018



The Retired Menâ€™s Luncheon Group Invites retirees to its Thursday, Jan. 17 luncheon with event speaker Edw. Hale.

Mr. Hale will speak about the Great Castle Shannon Bank Robbery that took place on May 14, 1917. Lunch is at noon for $8 payable at the door at the Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills. The Menâ€™s Group is non-denominational.

Reserve lunch by calling the church office at 412-655-2000, option 0.





 
