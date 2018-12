The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for December to second grader Annabelle Foster for her academic accomplishments. Pictured (from left) are Chamber Vice President Rebecca Kasavich; Annabelle (front) with her father and mother, Chis and Crystal Foster; Anna Marie Kijanka of New York Life and sponsor of the award; Phillips Principal Dana Boesenberg; and. second grade teacher Anna Tarka-DiNunzio.