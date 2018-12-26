Holiday hours for some county offices

In observance of the upcoming New Year’s holiday, county offices will have shortened hours and will also be closed on the actual holiday, with a few exceptions:

On Monday, Dec. 31, the Court of Common Pleas and the District Attorney’s Office will be closed for the court-observed New Year’s Day holiday. The Department of Court Records will also be closed, with the exception of the Marriage License/Passport Office which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, all offices will be closed in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

All offices will return to regular business hours on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

The holiday schedule for the county’s ski slopes, snow tubing, ice rinks, golf course, and Hartwood Acres Mansion follows, but are weather and conditions permitting. For the latest information on parks facilities closings or scheduling changes due to weather or conditions, follow Allegheny County Parks on Facebook, sign up for Allegheny Alerts at https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085611110#/login, or call the following numbers:.

· Boyce Park Ski Slopes – 724-733-4656

· Boyce Park Snow Tubing – 724-733-4656

· North Park Ice Rink – 724-935-1280

· South Park Ice Rink – 412-833-1499

· South Park Golf Course – 412-835-3545

Note that the North Park Golf Course remains closed until further notice due to continuing power issues.