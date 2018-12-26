Allentown will benefit from state tax credit program

Ten community redevelopment and outreach projects in the 19th Legislative District will benefit from $1.2 million in tax credits, state Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, announced.

The projects range from the redevelopment of mix-used commercial buildings and workforce development, to community outreach and well-being, and the renovation or removal of blighted buildings across the district.

“I’m happy to announce these substantial tax credits that were awarded to multiple entities within the 19th Legislative District,” Rep. Wheatley said. “We’re trying to enact change and progression here in our neighborhoods, with projects geared toward breaking down barriers to employment and renovating and removing blighted structures. None of this would be doable without the generous tax credits awarded by the commonwealth.”

The 10 entities and the tax credits they received are:

· Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, located in Hazelwood - $55,000.

· ACH Clear Pathways, located in the Hill District - $55,000.

· Pittsburgh Gateways Corp., located in the Hill District - $82,500.

· Hilltop Alliance, located in Allentown - $200,000.

· Northside Leadership Conference Inc., located in Northside - $360,000.

· Hill Community Development Corp., located in the Hill District - $160,000.

· A. Philip Randolph Institute, located Downtown - $93,750.

· Pennsylvania Women Work, located Downtown - $75,000.

· Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group Manchester, located in Manchester - $135,000.

· FOCUS North America, Pittsburgh Branch, located in the Hill District - $68,750.

The tax credit program, managed by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, provides the credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems, including affordable housing, veteran’s initiatives, crime-prevention education, job training and long-term community revitalization.