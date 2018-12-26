Allentown popping with new color in public art projects

As fall colors painted the city, some very talented artists were painting the streets of Allentown.

Various artists from around the world have been working in the neighborhood throughout October, November, and December, sharing their talent with the community and leaving their impressive works of art behind.

Allentown's first new mural can be found on the side of Warrington Beer, facing Asteroid Way, at 812 East Warrington Avenue. The piece – which incorporates colors red, blue, and gold, and is based around the theme of night and day – was painted by "Dripped on the Road," a traveling artist residency program funded by Pabst Blue Ribbon. The four artists who worked on the piece came from Portland, New York and Mexico City. Allentown was their first stop on a tour along the East Coast.

Other new works in Allentown were created by local Pittsburgh artists Ashley De Silva and Asia Lae Bey. Ms. De Silva, who also recently completed a mural "With Love" in Braddock, was commissioned by RE360 to bring her unique style to Allentown for a mural on the side of 831 East Warrington Avenue.

Across the E. Warrington and Arlington avenues intersection from Ms. De Silva's mural, at 1109 Arlington Avenue, is the work of artist Asia Lae Bey. Ms. Bey was commissioned by the Hilltop Alliance, with funding from PNC Charitable Trusts, to design a series of window panels, which display vibrant interpretations of everyday scenes in Pittsburgh's south Hilltop neighborhoods.

These colorful, imaginative artworks are exciting new additions to Allentown. Visitors can spend a day touring the neighborhood, exploring these pieces, as well as older murals in the community.