Meeting to discuss stormwater project at Volunteers Field

A community meeting to discuss a proposed stormwater project in Volunteers Field will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. at HEARCORP, 25 Carrick Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15210.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority’s stormwater project at Volunteers Field is part of a larger initiative to reduce pollution, flooding and stormwater runoff within Saw Mill Run.

The project will help to reduce sedimentation and improve water quality throughout Saw Mill Run and will manage stormwater within the park.

The meeting will share ideas about preliminary design concepts, provide input to coordinate around park activities and help shape the final project design.

RSVP online using Eventbrite: https://volunteersfieldjanuarycommunitymeeting.eventbrite.com.