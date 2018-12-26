This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Roland Rezba, 2507 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Denise Stanley, 138 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Stephanie El, 12 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Second North LLC, 343 Arabella Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.4, PM108.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.