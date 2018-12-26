The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Keilan Walls, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4G, Trash Storage.

• Bat Ami Sulami, 136 Sherman Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Kristen Raneri, 607 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4G, Trash Storage.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.